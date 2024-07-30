Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Coffee Canister - Matt White

Keep your beans, granules or powder fresh for that satisfying caffeine kick every morning with this Metal Kitchen Coffee Jar from Harbour Housewares.

Made from lightweight metal, the sleek silhouette of this storage cylinder lends a clean, contemporary styling to any kitchen décor, while the bold colour will coordinate perfectly with any existing units or appliances.

A secure lid, aided by a rubber seal around the rim, locks in freshness.

With matching metal storage canisters for Tea and Sugar available, Harbour Housewares has everything you need to create your dream kitchen. Shop the range today.