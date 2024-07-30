Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Sugar Canister - White

Keep your sugar sweeter for longer with this Metal Kitchen Sugar Jar from Harbour Housewares.

Made from lightweight metal, the sleek silhouette of this storage cylinder lends a clean, contemporary styling to any kitchen décor, while the bold colour will coordinate perfectly with any existing units or appliances.

A secure lid, aided by a rubber seal around the rim, locks in freshness.

With matching metal storage canisters for Tea and Coffee available, Harbour Housewares has everything you need to create your dream kitchen. Shop the range today.