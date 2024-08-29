Harbour Housewares 4 Piece Vintage Metal Kitchen Canisters Set - Black

Keep your kitchen essentials fresh in the most stylish of fashion with this matching set of Tea, Coffee, Sugar and Biscuit Storage Canisters from Harbour Housewares.

Made from lightweight metal with a powder-coated finish, these Tins possess a real vintage charm, and the airtight seal created around the easy-open metal lid will ensure that your contents stay fresher for longer.

The neutral grey colour means these canisters will complement any colour scheme, making them a perfect housewarming present as well as a nice gift to yourself!

With a full matching Kitchen and Home Storage Suite also available, Harbour Housewares offers everything you need to create your complete kitchen, whether at home or in the workplace.