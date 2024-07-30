Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Tea Canister - Grey

Keep your tea bags fresh for that satisfying cuppa with this Metal Tea Canister from Harbour Housewares.

Made from lightweight metal, the sleek silhouette of this storage cylinder lends a clean, contemporary styling to any kitchen décor, while the bold black colour will coordinate perfectly with any existing units or appliances.

A secure lid, aided by a rubber seal around the rim, locks in freshness.

With matching metal storage canisters for Coffee and Sugar available, Harbour Housewares has everything you need to create your dream kitchen. Shop the range today.