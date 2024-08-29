Harbour Housewares 4 Piece Vintage Metal Kitchen Canisters Set - White

Keep your kitchen essentials fresh in the most stylish of fashion with the Tea, Coffee, Sugar and Bread Storage Canisters from Harbour Housewares.

Made from lightweight metal with a powder-coated finish, these canisters possess a real vintage charm, and the airtight seal created around the easy-open metal lid will ensure that your contents stay fresher for longer.

The sleek matte white colour brings a sophisticated, contemporary feel to any interior scheme, making them a perfect housewarming present as well as a nice gift to yourself!

With matching canisters for Coffee, Sugar, Bread and Biscuits also available, Harbour Housewares offers everything you need to create your complete kitchen, whether at home or in the workplace.