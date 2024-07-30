Marketplace.
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Coffee Canister - Grey
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Coffee Canister - Greyimage 2 of Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Coffee Canister - Greyimage 3 of Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Coffee Canister - Greyimage 4 of Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Coffee Canister - Greyimage 5 of Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Coffee Canister - Grey

Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Coffee Canister - Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.00

£9.00/each

Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Coffee Canister - Grey
Keep your sugar sweeter for longer with this Metal Kitchen Sugar Jar from Harbour Housewares.Made from lightweight metal, the sleek silhouette of this storage cylinder lends a clean, contemporary styling to any kitchen décor, while the bold colour will coordinate perfectly with any existing units or appliances.A secure lid, aided by a rubber seal around the rim, locks in freshness.With matching metal storage canisters for Tea and Coffee available, Harbour Housewares has everything you need to create your dream kitchen. Shop the range today.

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here