Harbour Housewares 5 Piece Vintage Metal Kitchen Canisters Set - White

Keep your kitchen essentials fresh in the most stylish of fashion with this set of Storage Containers from Harbour Housewares, featuring canisters for Tea, Coffee, Sugar, Biscuits and Bread.

Made from lightweight metal with a powder-coated finish, these Canisters possess a real vintage charm, and the airtight seal created around the easy-open metal lid will ensure that your contents stay fresher for longer.

The neutral grey colour means these canisters will complement any colour scheme, making them a perfect housewarming present as well as a nice gift to yourself!

Check out the complete range of Kitchen and Home Storage solutions from Harbour Homewares, and create your complete kitchen.