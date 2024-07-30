Nicola Spring 8 Piece Hand-Printed Kitchen Essentials Set - Orange

This Nicola Spring Kitchen Essentials Set provides you with everything you need to create a cohesive kitchen crockery collection which is both fashionable and functional!

Crafted from high quality porcelain, this set has been built to perfectly withstand the rigours of the modern home. Safe for use in both the microwave and dishwasher alike, this set was made to withstand the hustle and bustle of your busy home!

Each piece has been decorated with care, producing a beautiful orange floral pattern, inspired by classic Japanese print design - Since each pattern is applied by hand, every piece made is truly unique to you!

This set comprises of one 1 Litre Measuring Jug, three 1 Litre Kitchen Canisters, one 26.5cm Spoon Rest, one 500ml Olive Oil Pourer and one 500ml Vinegar Pourer.

With a wide variety of matching kitchenware and dining crockery available, whatever your taste, you can be sure that Nicola Spring has everything you need to perfectly realise whatever your vision of home may be. Shop the range today.