Argon Tableware Square Slate Serving Platter - 33cm

Bring some rustic chic to your table service with the Argon Tableware 330mm Rustic Square Natural Slate Serving Platter

In an age where the presentation of food and drink has become an art form in itself, it pays to look after the finer details. This natural slate slab will allow you to serve a multitude of dishes in true vintage style, turning your guests' meal into a genuine experience.

Crafted from natural slate, each piece comes with its own unique finish, further adding to the rustic country charm. The material's ingrained thermal heat resistant properties allow you to serve hot foods fresh from the oven, while soft padded feet on the underside ensure your table tops and surfaces remain protected against stains and scratches.

Whether you're shopping for business or pleasure; for your home kitchen or a professional restaurant, Argon Tableware has everything you need to create the ultimate dining experience. Shop the range today.