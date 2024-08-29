Marketplace.
image 1 of Argon Tableware Square Slate Serving Platter - 33cm
image 1 of Argon Tableware Square Slate Serving Platter - 33cmimage 2 of Argon Tableware Square Slate Serving Platter - 33cmimage 3 of Argon Tableware Square Slate Serving Platter - 33cmimage 4 of Argon Tableware Square Slate Serving Platter - 33cmimage 5 of Argon Tableware Square Slate Serving Platter - 33cm

Argon Tableware Square Slate Serving Platter - 33cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£11.00

£11.00/each

Argon Tableware Square Slate Serving Platter - 33cm
Bring some rustic chic to your table service with the Argon Tableware 330mm Rustic Square Natural Slate Serving PlatterIn an age where the presentation of food and drink has become an art form in itself, it pays to look after the finer details. This natural slate slab will allow you to serve a multitude of dishes in true vintage style, turning your guests' meal into a genuine experience.Crafted from natural slate, each piece comes with its own unique finish, further adding to the rustic country charm. The material's ingrained thermal heat resistant properties allow you to serve hot foods fresh from the oven, while soft padded feet on the underside ensure your table tops and surfaces remain protected against stains and scratches.Whether you're shopping for business or pleasure; for your home kitchen or a professional restaurant, Argon Tableware has everything you need to create the ultimate dining experience. Shop the range today.

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here