Argon Tableware 12 Piece Coloured Cappuccino Cup & Saucer Set - 250ml - Red

Bring a splash of vibrant colour to your morning caffeine kick with the collection of contemporary Cappuccino Cup and Saucer Sets from Argon Tableware.

Crafted from porcelain, each cup in our collection has been built to satisfy even the most demanding modern kitchen. The 250ml capacity makes an ideal serving vessel for Italy's favourite bean-based breakfast brew, as well as Americano, Macchiato, Mocha or even a good old-fashioned cup of tea!

The matching saucer features a central indentation that helps prevent your cup from slipping, allowing you to walk that treacherous path from kitchen to sofa with confidence.