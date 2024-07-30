Nicola Spring 15 Piece Hand-Printed Tea Set - Navy

The Nicola Spring range of Floral Hand Printed Patterned Crockery is a great way to bring a spoonful of vibrant colour and charming vintage style to your kitchen and dining table crockery collection.

Crafted from high quality porcelain, this set has been built to perfectly withstand the rigours of the modern home. Safe for use in both the microwave and dishwasher alike, the functionality of these cups expands far beyond your typical tea and coffee - why not jump on one of the hottest up-and-coming culinary trends and wow your guests with some decadent mug cakes?

Each piece has been decorated with care, producing a beautiful navy floral pattern, inspired by classic Japanese print design - Since each pattern is applied by hand, every piece made is truly unique to you!

This set comprises of one 820ml Teapot, six 250ml Cappuccino Cups, six Cappuccino Saucers, one Milk Jug and one Sugar Bowl - Everything you need for the ultimate afternoon tea!

With a wide variety of matching kitchenware and dining crockery available, whatever your taste, you can be sure that Nicola Spring has everything you need to perfectly realise whatever your vision of home may be. Shop the range today.