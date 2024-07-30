Nicola Spring 8 Piece Ceramic Dipped Flecked Plates & Coffee Mugs Set - Burnt Orange

Add a splash of style and colour to every mealtime with this 8 piece Dipped Flecked Stoneware Crockery Set from Nicola Spring.

Emerging from the ashes of the 2012 recession, the art of paint dipping has grown to become one of the must-have DIY and home decor trends.

This set pairs that bold sense of contrast and colour with a delicate flecked pattern decoration, creating pieces that sit perfectly within almost any décor style imaginable, from rustic country cottage to trendy boho townhouse.

The classic porcelain material is fridge, dishwasher and microwave safe for easy heating, reheating and cleaning, while a choice of colours allows you to mix and match our collection to suit your style.