Marketplace.
image 1 of Nicola Spring 8 Piece Ceramic Dipped Flecked Plates & Coffee Mugs Set - Burnt Orange
image 1 of Nicola Spring 8 Piece Ceramic Dipped Flecked Plates & Coffee Mugs Set - Burnt Orangeimage 2 of Nicola Spring 8 Piece Ceramic Dipped Flecked Plates & Coffee Mugs Set - Burnt Orangeimage 3 of Nicola Spring 8 Piece Ceramic Dipped Flecked Plates & Coffee Mugs Set - Burnt Orangeimage 4 of Nicola Spring 8 Piece Ceramic Dipped Flecked Plates & Coffee Mugs Set - Burnt Orangeimage 5 of Nicola Spring 8 Piece Ceramic Dipped Flecked Plates & Coffee Mugs Set - Burnt Orange

Nicola Spring 8 Piece Ceramic Dipped Flecked Plates & Coffee Mugs Set - Burnt Orange

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£28.00

£28.00/each

Nicola Spring 8 Piece Ceramic Dipped Flecked Plates & Coffee Mugs Set - Burnt Orange
Add a splash of style and colour to every mealtime with this 8 piece Dipped Flecked Stoneware Crockery Set from Nicola Spring.Emerging from the ashes of the 2012 recession, the art of paint dipping has grown to become one of the must-have DIY and home decor trends.This set pairs that bold sense of contrast and colour with a delicate flecked pattern decoration, creating pieces that sit perfectly within almost any décor style imaginable, from rustic country cottage to trendy boho townhouse.The classic porcelain material is fridge, dishwasher and microwave safe for easy heating, reheating and cleaning, while a choice of colours allows you to mix and match our collection to suit your style.

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here