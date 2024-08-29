LAV Assos Whisky Glasses - 360ml - Pack of 12

Add a splash of striking Eastern Mediterranean style to your home bar or drinks cabinet with these Assos Whisky Glasses from LAV.

Since its mid-90s foundation amongst the rolling hills of western Turkey, LAV has prided itself on its reputation as an innovative and technology-oriented company, a reputation that has fuelled its growth to become one of the leading global producers in glass drinkware and tableware.

The Assos collection follows in that proud tradition, taking the humble tumbler and applying a subtle angular silhouette that makes these glasses effortlessly straddle the border between timeless and contemporary.

The 360ml capacity provides the perfect showcase for your favourite malted spirits - whether straight-up or on the rocks - as well as comfortably housing an array of bottled beers, soft drinks, juices and more.