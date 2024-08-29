Marketplace.
image 1 of LAV Assos Whisky Glasses - 360ml - Pack of 12
image 1 of LAV Assos Whisky Glasses - 360ml - Pack of 12image 2 of LAV Assos Whisky Glasses - 360ml - Pack of 12image 3 of LAV Assos Whisky Glasses - 360ml - Pack of 12image 4 of LAV Assos Whisky Glasses - 360ml - Pack of 12image 5 of LAV Assos Whisky Glasses - 360ml - Pack of 12

LAV Assos Whisky Glasses - 360ml - Pack of 12

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£18.00

£18.00/each

LAV Assos Whisky Glasses - 360ml - Pack of 12
Add a splash of striking Eastern Mediterranean style to your home bar or drinks cabinet with these Assos Whisky Glasses from LAV.Since its mid-90s foundation amongst the rolling hills of western Turkey, LAV has prided itself on its reputation as an innovative and technology-oriented company, a reputation that has fuelled its growth to become one of the leading global producers in glass drinkware and tableware.The Assos collection follows in that proud tradition, taking the humble tumbler and applying a subtle angular silhouette that makes these glasses effortlessly straddle the border between timeless and contemporary.The 360ml capacity provides the perfect showcase for your favourite malted spirits - whether straight-up or on the rocks - as well as comfortably housing an array of bottled beers, soft drinks, juices and more.

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here