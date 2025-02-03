Rolly Large Chess Pieces

Perfect for the garden or large patio and made of durable plastic, these large chess pieces have the following measurements King 30 cm, Queen 29 cm, Bishop 26 cm, Knight 21 cm, Rook 21 cm, Pawn 20 cm. Suits ages 3 years plus.

Sold by Robbie Toys (Robbie Toys Limited)