Marketplace.
Rolly Large Chess Pieces

Rolly Large Chess Pieces

No ratings yet

Write a review

£99.99

£99.99/each

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Rolly Large Chess Pieces
Perfect for the garden or large patio and made of durable plastic, these large chess pieces have the following measurements King 30 cm, Queen 29 cm, Bishop 26 cm, Knight 21 cm, Rook 21 cm, Pawn 20 cm. Suits ages 3 years plus.
Made from durable plasticPerfect for the gardenThe height of the King is 30 cm and Queen 29 cm
Sold by Robbie Toys (Robbie Toys Limited)

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here