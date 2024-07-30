Marketplace.
Brush Baby Teething Baby Toothpaste - 3 Pack

Pack of 3 Tubes.YUMMY TASTING BABY TOOTHPASTE: An ideal first toothpaste, our specially formulated baby toothpaste for the teething stages, with a gentle applemint flavour that tiny tastebuds will love and camomile to soothe sore teething gums. It contains a smaller amount of Fluoride (500ppmF) which is safer if swallowed.XYLITOL TOOTHPASTE FOR BABIES: Suitable from birth, this brush-baby toothpaste is rich in Xylitol - a natural ingredient which reduces sugar acids that can cause tooth decay, morning breath and dummy breath. The enamel of milk teeth tends to be thinner and needs extra protection. Use a smear on a brush-baby manual, electric or Chewable baby toothbrush.RELIEF FROM BABY TEETHING SYMPTOMS: Our teething baby toothpaste with soothing camomile is a great teething remedy for babies! Keeping teething gums clean can help to avoid gum inflammation and painful teething symptoms in babies. When milk teeth start to come through, it’s important to use a baby toothbrush with a smear of infant toothpaste from the first tooth.FREE FROM: Gluten, dairy, soya, palm oil, paraben and SLS free.INGREDIENTS: Sorbitol,Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Xylitol, Glycerine, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Monofluorophosphate, Cocomidapropyl Betaine, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor oil, Aroma, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Hydroxide, Chammomilla Recutita. The tube has a safety seal and an easy to open and close flip-top cap.Tube size: 50mlSuitable ages 0-2 years
Sorbitol, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Xylitol, Glycerine, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Monofluorophosphate, Cocomidapropyl Betaine, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Aroma, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Hydroxide, Chammomilla Recutitax

