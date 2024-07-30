Hammer and Tongs Steel Wellington Boot Rack - 4 Pair - Black

Keep your home hallways clean and your hardiest footwear neat and organised with this Wellington Boot Rack from Hammer & Tongs.

The black steel construction provides the perfect blend of lightness and durability, while bringing some rustic charm and character to any interior.

8 slimline prongs offer easy storage of up to 4 pairs of wellies in 2 different sizes - ideal for storing adults' and children's boots alike.

Each stand arrives flat and is easy to assemble, with all required fixtures, fittings and tools provided.