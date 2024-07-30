Harbour Housewares Square Galvanised Steel Raised Garden Bed - 90cm x 90cm - Green

Our Harbour Housewares Raised Bed collection can transform any garden or outdoor space into a full-on cultivation station, helping you to grow fruit, flowers, vegetables and more with ease.

Forged from galvanised steel, these robust beds provide an economical alternative to those made from wood, which can be susceptible to rotting, warping and insect infestation.

The raised design also makes the upkeep and maintenance of plants far easier than working at ground level, making these beds an ideal option for those with restricted mobility.

The classic heritage green finish adds a timeless, industrial edge to any environment, while a choice of shapes and sizes lets you tailor our collection to suit all spaces.