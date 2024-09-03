Rediffusion Smart Glass Panel Heater 1500W

Elevate your heating experience with Rediffusion Smart Glass Panel Heater 1500W. This heater not only combines smart connectivity with fast heat technology but also boasts powerful 1500 watts to effortlessly warm rooms up to 20 square metres. Control and adjust the temperature wirelessly using the user-friendly TUYA app, and set your desired temperature anywhere between 5-40 degrees Celsius to experience quick and efficient heating. Installation is a breeze with the versatile mounting options. Choose between wall-mounted or free-standing to find the perfect spot for your heater in any room. Adjusting the temperature is effortless, thanks to the adjustable thermostat. Additionally, the sleek tempered glass front and touchscreen control panel give it a modern and stylish look. With safety in mind, the heater comes with an IP24 waterproof rating and a child safety lock. You can also set the timer function to automatically turn off the heater after a specified time, ranging from 1 to 24 hours. The heater is equipped with an aluminium heating element and overheat protection, ensuring safe operation at all times.