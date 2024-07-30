MAM Glass Anti-Colic Baby Bottle and Soother Starter Set Suitable From Birth

MAM glass baby bottle starter set - Give your little one the right start in life

Containing two 170ml bottles, a 260ml bottle and the MAM Start 0-2M Soother, the Glass Bottle Starter Set offers parents a natural progression as baby grows and moves onto larger bottles. Developed and rigorously tested by MAM's team of medical and safety experts, designers and engineers, MAM Feel Good Glass Bottles are strong, durable and naturally BPA-free. The MAM Feel Good Bottles are made of temperature-resistant glass. As a result, the bottle can be heated in the microwave or bottle warmer, cooled down quickly, cleaned in the dishwasher, and sterilised at high temperatures. The bottles also offer a greener, more environmental choice for parents, and their ergonomic round shape means babies can easily hold them. Simple and safe to use to make everyday baby life easier.

Like all MAM bottles they include the SkinSoft teat which is silky soft and provides a familiar feel for babies. Market research confirms that 94 Percent* of babies accept the teat making it perfect for when mum wants to be a bit more flexible.

*Market Research 2009-2023, tested with 1,808 babies.

Box Contains

2 x 170ml glass bottle;1 x 260ml Glass Bottle ;1 x start soother