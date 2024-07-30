Marketplace.
Elevate your haircare routine with the Brushworks Hair Oil Applicator. Designed with precision in mind, this innovative tool simplifies the application of oils and serums, ensuring even distribution throughout your scalp and hair. The hair oil applicator features a comb-style head, allowing the bottle to glide effortlessly through your hair to ensure everywhere is covered. This applicator has been designed with measurements on the side of the bottle, enabling you to fill, mix and dilute oils and serums with precision. Say goodbye to uneven application and hello to a consistent, nourishing treatment every time you use it. Achieve healthy, luscious locks with ease.

PETA Approved – Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:• Using the measurement lines on the bottle, fill with an oil or serum of your choice to the desired capacity• Secure the lid onto the bottle• Tip the bottle and run the comb through your scalp, slightly squeezing the bottle to distribute if necessary• Precise measurements• Comb for effortless distribution• Provides an even application• Easy to use

