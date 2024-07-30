So Eco Scalp Massaging Brush

The So Eco Scalp Massaging Brush is a hair care essential crafted from a sustainable wheat straw mix. This innovative brush provides a rejuvenating and thorough cleanse for your scalp. Its gentle yet effective bristles are perfect for exfoliating and removing impurities from your scalp, promoting healthier hair. Alongside providing a deep cleanse, this brush also improves blood circulation, promoting the delivery of essential nutrients. Moreover, the stress-relieving benefits of this brush provide a holistic approach to scalp care, making it the perfect addition for a healthier scalp and more lustrous hair. This haircare essential is also perfect when paired with your favourite hair oil for the ultimate pamper!

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

• Generously apply your favourite hair oil to the scalp and simply massage the silicone bristles around in a circular motion

• Rinse well after use and leave to air dry

• Stimulates hair growth

• Effectively cleanses

• Removes oil buildup

• Plastic-free packaging