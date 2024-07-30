Marketplace.
The So Eco Scalp Massaging Brush is a hair care essential crafted from a sustainable wheat straw mix. This innovative brush provides a rejuvenating and thorough cleanse for your scalp. Its gentle yet effective bristles are perfect for exfoliating and removing impurities from your scalp, promoting healthier hair. Alongside providing a deep cleanse, this brush also improves blood circulation, promoting the delivery of essential nutrients. Moreover, the stress-relieving benefits of this brush provide a holistic approach to scalp care, making it the perfect addition for a healthier scalp and more lustrous hair. This haircare essential is also perfect when paired with your favourite hair oil for the ultimate pamper!So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!How to Use:• Generously apply your favourite hair oil to the scalp and simply massage the silicone bristles around in a circular motion• Rinse well after use and leave to air dry• Stimulates hair growth• Effectively cleanses• Removes oil buildup• Plastic-free packaging

