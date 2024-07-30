Brushworks Pastel Eyebrow Razors (Pack of 3)

Get clean and perfectly shaped brows with the Brushworks Pastel Eyebrow Razors! Featuring a foldable design so you can shave on the go, this painless hair removal tool is kitted with stainless steel blades for a smooth shave. These razors also provide dermaplaning benefits by removing the top layer of dead skin cells to help your skin absorb moisturisers and serums – creating a smooth base for makeup application. Can be used on the upper lip, eyebrows, bikini line, legs, and arms.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Thoroughly cleanse your skin before using. Angle at a 45-degree angle and begin to shape your brows as you wish. If using to sweep peach fuzz off your face, follow with a rich serum or cream to deeply hydrate your skin. Use every 2-3 weeks.

• Removes fine hair

• Exfoliates

• Perfect base for makeup

• Easy to use