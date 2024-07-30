Marketplace.
image 1 of Orange 40L Holdall
image 1 of Orange 40L Holdallimage 2 of Orange 40L Holdallimage 3 of Orange 40L Holdallimage 4 of Orange 40L Holdallimage 5 of Orange 40L Holdall

Orange 40L Holdall

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by OLPRO Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£30.00

£30.00/each

Orange 40L Holdall
The OLPRO 40L Holdall is ideal for short trips away or general day to day use. Pack your sports kit and use as a handy gym bag, or pack your clothes and head off for the weekend. This showerproof polyester bag features a large pocket with a hard base for all of your items and a generous additional end pocket. Use either the padded shoulder strap or the hand straps for an easy, lightweight, durable carry bag.

View all Luggage & Travel

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here