OLPRO Insulated Outdoor Blanko Vivid Spruce

The OLPRO Blanko - your perfect companion for staying warm and comfortable during outdoor adventures, picnics and camping trips. Our Blanko is crafted from high-quality, weather-resistant materials. Lined with plush Sherpa fleece on one side to keep you warm when the temperature drops, and the other a durable polyester, providing water resistance and windproof protection. Its insulated design traps heat effectively, keeping you warm during chilly evenings and cold nights under the stars. The OLPRO Blanko is versatile and can be worn in multiple ways. Our Blanko features loops and clips at both ends, allowing you to rock it as a cape or snap it into sleeves for added flair. With its sleek design and central opening for poncho-style wear. You can also wear your OLPRO Blanko as a normal blanket so you can cosy up in your camping chair by the campfire and watch the stars. The OLPRO Blanko is perfect for any and every adventure, perfect for picnics, BBQ's, beach outings, camping trips, and outdoor events. Whether you're lounging by the campfire, enjoying a meal outdoors, or stargazing with loved ones, the OLPRO Blanko provides the perfect combination of comfort and convenience. You don't even have to be outdoors to enjoy the comfort and warmth of your Blanko! Set up on the sofa for a cosy night watching TV or socialising with friends. Thanks to its lightweight and portable design, this insulated Blanko is easy to carry and transport, making it ideal for on-the-go adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts. It comes with it's own carry bag, perfect for attaching to your backpack for on the go travel. Designed for easy maintenance and long-lasting durability, the OLPRO Blanko is machine washable. Simply pop it on the washing machine and air dry it to keep it fresh and ready for your next adventure. Key features of the OLPRO Blanko: Versatile - can be worn in 3 ways and used as a blanket Loops & clips for sleeves Central opening for your head Keeps you warm when the temperature drops Insulated material Lightweight & portable design Perfect for any and every occasion Carry bag included Machine washable at 30-degrees. Use a small amount of detergent and leave to air dry. Do not tumbledry. Dimensions/Size: Open size - 190cm x 140cm Pack size: 40cm x 25cm x 25cm Weight - 1.79kg Made from/with: Material - 30D Ripstop Polyester Sherpa Fleece Lined 250gsm Microfibre fill