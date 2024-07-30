Marketplace.
image 1 of Beckford Lightweight 2 Person Tent (Ripstop)
image 1 of Beckford Lightweight 2 Person Tent (Ripstop)image 2 of Beckford Lightweight 2 Person Tent (Ripstop)image 3 of Beckford Lightweight 2 Person Tent (Ripstop)image 4 of Beckford Lightweight 2 Person Tent (Ripstop)image 5 of Beckford Lightweight 2 Person Tent (Ripstop)

Beckford Lightweight 2 Person Tent (Ripstop)

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by OLPRO Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£105.00

£105.00/each

Beckford Lightweight 2 Person Tent (Ripstop)
The Beckford Lightweight 2-person Tent is designed for outdoor enthusiasts.Perfect for trekkers and wild campers, the Beckford is designed for ease of use and comfort, featuring a cutting-edge design that has a robust construction, guaranteeing durability in every environment.The Beckford can be pitched in just 10 minutes, meaning you can spend less time setting up camp and more time enjoying nature. Not only that, but the Beckford’s portable and elegant design. Lightweight and compact, this tent is easy to carry and store, making it the perfect companion for your outdoor escapades.The Beckford Lightweight 2 Berth Tent features:• 2 berth inner bedroom tent• Ventilation points• Sewn-in groundsheet bedroom pod• Bright guylines• Repair kit includedMade from/with:• Alloy Poles• Fly-mesh fabric on the inner bedroom• OLTECH RE-PRO 210T RPS Fabric• Coated with a 5000mm H/H rating offering waterproof and UV protection.Perfect For: BackpackingBerth: 2 BerthColour: Brunswick Green with Red TrimHeight (cm): 100cm (39.37")Length (cm): 265cm (104.3'')Width (cm): 175cm (68.89'')Packed dimensions (cm): 45cm x 10cm x 14cm (17.71'' x 3.9" x 3.9'')Weight (kg): 2.2kgHydrostatic Head: 5,000mm H/HMaterial: 210T RPS FabricSewn in groundsheet: YesPoles: Alloy 400gNumber of Doors 1 DoorVents 3 VentsPitching Time 10 MinutesBedroom Inner Tent: Yes

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here