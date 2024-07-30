Beckford Lightweight 2 Person Tent (Ripstop)

The Beckford Lightweight 2-person Tent is designed for outdoor enthusiasts. Perfect for trekkers and wild campers, the Beckford is designed for ease of use and comfort, featuring a cutting-edge design that has a robust construction, guaranteeing durability in every environment. The Beckford can be pitched in just 10 minutes, meaning you can spend less time setting up camp and more time enjoying nature. Not only that, but the Beckford’s portable and elegant design. Lightweight and compact, this tent is easy to carry and store, making it the perfect companion for your outdoor escapades. The Beckford Lightweight 2 Berth Tent features: • 2 berth inner bedroom tent • Ventilation points • Sewn-in groundsheet bedroom pod • Bright guylines • Repair kit included Made from/with: • Alloy Poles • Fly-mesh fabric on the inner bedroom • OLTECH RE-PRO 210T RPS Fabric • Coated with a 5000mm H/H rating offering waterproof and UV protection. Perfect For: Backpacking Berth: 2 Berth Colour: Brunswick Green with Red Trim Height (cm): 100cm (39.37") Length (cm): 265cm (104.3'') Width (cm): 175cm (68.89'') Packed dimensions (cm): 45cm x 10cm x 14cm (17.71'' x 3.9" x 3.9'') Weight (kg): 2.2kg Hydrostatic Head: 5,000mm H/H Material: 210T RPS Fabric Sewn in groundsheet: Yes Poles: Alloy 400g Number of Doors 1 Door Vents 3 Vents Pitching Time 10 Minutes Bedroom Inner Tent: Yes