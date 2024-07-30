Ewbank EWPSM020 MULTISWEEP Manual Sweeper

Whether you need to pick up autumn leaves from your patio, clear fallen petals to make way for summer games in the garden, or remove debris from the garage, the MULTISWEEP Push Sweeper from Ewbank is the ultimate year-round cleaning companion. This versatile push sweeper is suitable for use on multiple surfaces including lawns, decking, artificial grass, play areas, warehouses, driveways, plus more. The MULTISWEEP utilises manual push-along operation, meaning there’s no need for cumbersome cables or a power source, and ensures energy-efficiency. The MULTISWEEP’s generous 20-litre collection tank means you can sweep for longer without having to empty, with an easy-grip ergonomic handle that is height adjustable to suit you. Two sets of removable brushes are included to make light work of all kinds of debris; use the softer brushes for collecting finer particles like dust and sand, whilst the firm brushes are perfect for picking up larger particles like leaves and garden waste. Once you’re done, the MULTISWEEP handle folds down for convenient storage.