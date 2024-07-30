Marketplace.
image 1 of Ewbank EWPSM020 MULTISWEEP Manual Sweeper
image 1 of Ewbank EWPSM020 MULTISWEEP Manual Sweeperimage 2 of Ewbank EWPSM020 MULTISWEEP Manual Sweeperimage 3 of Ewbank EWPSM020 MULTISWEEP Manual Sweeperimage 4 of Ewbank EWPSM020 MULTISWEEP Manual Sweeperimage 5 of Ewbank EWPSM020 MULTISWEEP Manual Sweeper

Ewbank EWPSM020 MULTISWEEP Manual Sweeper

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£99.99

£99.99/each

Ewbank EWPSM020 MULTISWEEP Manual Sweeper
Whether you need to pick up autumn leaves from your patio, clear fallen petals to make way for summer games in the garden, or remove debris from the garage, the MULTISWEEP Push Sweeper from Ewbank is the ultimate year-round cleaning companion. This versatile push sweeper is suitable for use on multiple surfaces including lawns, decking, artificial grass, play areas, warehouses, driveways, plus more. The MULTISWEEP utilises manual push-along operation, meaning there’s no need for cumbersome cables or a power source, and ensures energy-efficiency.The MULTISWEEP’s generous 20-litre collection tank means you can sweep for longer without having to empty, with an easy-grip ergonomic handle that is height adjustable to suit you. Two sets of removable brushes are included to make light work of all kinds of debris; use the softer brushes for collecting finer particles like dust and sand, whilst the firm brushes are perfect for picking up larger particles like leaves and garden waste. Once you’re done, the MULTISWEEP handle folds down for convenient storage.

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here