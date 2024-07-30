Marketplace.
image 1 of Statesman SKPO0W13SS Tabletop Wood Fire Pizza Oven with 13" Pizza Stone
image 1 of Statesman SKPO0W13SS Tabletop Wood Fire Pizza Oven with 13" Pizza Stoneimage 2 of Statesman SKPO0W13SS Tabletop Wood Fire Pizza Oven with 13" Pizza Stoneimage 3 of Statesman SKPO0W13SS Tabletop Wood Fire Pizza Oven with 13" Pizza Stoneimage 4 of Statesman SKPO0W13SS Tabletop Wood Fire Pizza Oven with 13" Pizza Stoneimage 5 of Statesman SKPO0W13SS Tabletop Wood Fire Pizza Oven with 13" Pizza Stone

Statesman SKPO0W13SS Tabletop Wood Fire Pizza Oven with 13" Pizza Stone

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£179.99

£179.99/each

Statesman SKPO0W13SS Tabletop Wood Fire Pizza Oven with 13" Pizza Stone
Indulge in the art of artisanal pizza-making with our exquisite wood fire pizza oven. Engineered for culinary perfection, this oven boasts a spacious 13-inch pizza stone, ensuring a crispy crust with every bake. Its convenient door and sturdy carry handle make it effortlessly portable, while the integrated chimney guarantees optimal heat circulation for even cooking. Complete with a branded pizza shovel for added flair and a durable carry bag for easy transport, this oven is designed to elevate your outdoor cooking experience. With dimensions measuring H:780 x W:400 x D:845mm, it offers ample cooking space without compromising on portability. Whether you're hosting a backyard gathering or embarking on a camping adventure, this wood fire pizza oven promises to deliver delicious, authentic pizzas every time.

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here