Braun 1900W Texstyle 1 Steam Iron, Red

Introducing the pinnacle of ironing innovation: the world's first FreeGlide 3D soleplate. Glide effortlessly through wrinkles with unparalleled ease. Our Easy CalcClean system ensures hassle-free maintenance, with a convenient reminder to keep your iron performing at its best. Experience peace and quiet with our Silent Technology, allowing you to iron without disturbing the peace. Choose from four versatile modes: Eco mode for efficiency, Intuitive mode for ease of use, iCare Mode for delicate fabrics, and Turbo mode for stubborn wrinkles. With a large removable 1.5L water tank, enjoy uninterrupted ironing for up to 1 hour without the need for refilling. Our digital anti-drip feature keeps your garments pristine, while ensuring safety during use. Trust in our iron's gentle touch - it's safe on all fabrics, so you can iron with confidence. Experience the future of ironing with our advanced features and unmatched performance.