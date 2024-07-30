SEBO Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner, Airbelt EI Boost Epower 890 W, 92629GB

The SEBO airbelt E1 boost ePower is not only compact and lightweight but also highly functional. With its iconic modern design and very low noise level of 72 dB, The SEBO airbelt E1 boost ePower is an outstanding vacuum cleaner. With variable power from 0W - 890W, The unique SEBO power boost gives a temporary increase to 1200W for extra cleaning power when you need it. The durable stainless steel tube can easily be adjusted to a comfortable Length to make vacuuming easier. The innovative airbelt soft bumper system protects your walls and furniture from marking, whilst the easy-glide castors let the machine move with the lightest pull and ride over thresholds with ease. The full size upholstery and crevice nozzles are conveniently located in the machine and are always at hand. To protect the motor SEBO have developed the intelligent motor protection system which turns the motor power Down when there is a problem such as a blockage. The E1 boost ePower is suitable for carpet and hard floor and comes with the comfort pro Kombi head, parquet brush, dusting brush with clamp and the floor Turbo brush pro.