SEBO Vacuum Cleaner, Komfort ePower, 890 W 92664GB

The SEBO K1K ePower vacuum cleaner is compact, yet durable and powerful, helping you make light work of housework. The Intelligent design shows in every aspect of the K1K ePower. Comfortable handle grips for easy manoeuvring, a soft Airbelt bumper system to protect your furniture, together with many other details, create a vacuum cleaner that works with you, and your home. Powerful airflow, professional cleaning heads and a highly efficient filtration system combine to give outstanding cleaning performance on any type of floor and for any size of home. The SEBO Kombi cleaning head has unique removable inserts so that you can choose between maximum suction under the cleaning head, or edge cleaning. Made in Germany, SEBO vacuum cleaners are constructed from the highest quality materials. Every SEBO vacuum cleaner is fully tested before it leaves the factory, so that you can be confident that in buying a SEBO, you are buying the best.