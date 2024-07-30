Marketplace.
SEBO Bagged Upright Vacuum, Automatic X7 EPower 890 W, White 91501GB

SEBO Bagged Upright Vacuum, Automatic X7 EPower 890 W, White 91501GB

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£399.99

£399.99/each

SEBO Bagged Upright Vacuum, Automatic X7 EPower 890 W, White 91501GB
This SEBO X7 Automatic Epower vacuum cleaner has a filter class with an antiallergic design and a 310 mm cleaning head. The vacuum cleaner also has a 5.3 liter ultra-pocket, an 890 W engine and a 10 m long cable for easy handling. The upright vacuum is supplied with crevice nozzles and upholstery nozzles and weighs 7.4 kg.

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here