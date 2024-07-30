SEBO Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Felix Pet ePower 700 W, White/Navy 90810GB

Designed for today’s home, The SEBO FELIX pet e-Power is light, powerful and easy to use; able to go flat to the floor to clean under furniture, the low profile “L” shaped head lets it clean right to the skirting board and even reach under most radiators. This 31 cm Power head has an electronic guidance system, which indicates the correct height setting for optimum cleaning performance. As a safety feature The electronics shut the motor off should the brush roller become obstructed. The double helix design of the brush gives superb brush action and guides dust into the airstream. For cleaning or replacement The brush roller can be removed easily,