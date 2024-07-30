Marketplace.
image 1 of SEBO Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Felix Pet ePower 700 W, White/Navy 90810GB
image 1 of SEBO Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Felix Pet ePower 700 W, White/Navy 90810GBimage 2 of SEBO Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Felix Pet ePower 700 W, White/Navy 90810GBimage 3 of SEBO Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Felix Pet ePower 700 W, White/Navy 90810GB

SEBO Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Felix Pet ePower 700 W, White/Navy 90810GB

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£444.99

£444.99/each

SEBO Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Felix Pet ePower 700 W, White/Navy 90810GB
Designed for today’s home, The SEBO FELIX pet e-Power is light, powerful and easy to use; able to go flat to the floor to clean under furniture, the low profile “L” shaped head lets it clean right to the skirting board and even reach under most radiators. This 31 cm Power head has an electronic guidance system, which indicates the correct height setting for optimum cleaning performance. As a safety feature The electronics shut the motor off should the brush roller become obstructed. The double helix design of the brush gives superb brush action and guides dust into the airstream. For cleaning or replacement The brush roller can be removed easily,

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here