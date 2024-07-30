igenix IG9509 Portable Upright Halogen Electric Heater

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

The Igenix IG9509 800W Quartz Heater provides almost instantaneous heat and is ideal for use in the home, conservatory, garage, outbuilding, mobile home or caravan. It is very easy to use and comes with two heat settings. Due to it’s light weight, the heater is easily portable and incorporates an integral handle for your convenience. For added safety and piece of mind it features an automatic thermostatic cut off and anti-tilt switch, ensuring that the heater will cut out if it gets too hot or if it is accidentally knocked over.

