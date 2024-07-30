Marketplace.
image 1 of Igenix IGFP012B Pedestal Fan With Adjustable Height, 12 Inch, 7 Blades, 3 Speeds, Black
image 1 of Igenix IGFP012B Pedestal Fan With Adjustable Height, 12 Inch, 7 Blades, 3 Speeds, Blackimage 2 of Igenix IGFP012B Pedestal Fan With Adjustable Height, 12 Inch, 7 Blades, 3 Speeds, Blackimage 3 of Igenix IGFP012B Pedestal Fan With Adjustable Height, 12 Inch, 7 Blades, 3 Speeds, Blackimage 4 of Igenix IGFP012B Pedestal Fan With Adjustable Height, 12 Inch, 7 Blades, 3 Speeds, Blackimage 5 of Igenix IGFP012B Pedestal Fan With Adjustable Height, 12 Inch, 7 Blades, 3 Speeds, Black

Igenix IGFP012B Pedestal Fan With Adjustable Height, 12 Inch, 7 Blades, 3 Speeds, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£34.99

£34.99/each

Igenix IGFP012B Pedestal Fan With Adjustable Height, 12 Inch, 7 Blades, 3 Speeds, Black
Stay cool and comfortable with the Igenix Pedestal Fan, the perfect solution for any home or office environment. This compact 12-inch fan is equipped with 7 blades, ensuring powerful and efficient airflow. With 3 speed settings, you can easily adjust the fan to your desired level of cooling. The oscillating function ensures even air distribution throughout the room, while the adjustable tilt and the choice of use on a tabletop by simply removing a pole, provide ultimate flexibility, allowing you to direct the airflow exactly where you need it. Whether you're working, relaxing, or sleeping, the Pedestal Fan is your go-to choice for optimal comfort and cooling.

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here