Igenix IG9520WIFI Smart Electric Panel Heater, White

The Igenix IG9520WIFI Freestanding Smart Panel Heater brings modern heating design with modern technology. With 2000w of power and 2 heat settings you'll be sure to find the perfect temperature in your home. With its Smart technology you'll be able to control the unit via an Igenix app on all smart devices. Its compatible with Amazon Echo devices and Alexa-enabled meaning you'll be able to adjust the temperature with the sound of your voice. Via the app you can turn the heater on whilst you're on your way home so it will be nice and cosy by the time you arrive.