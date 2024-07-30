Brushworks Refresh & Revitalise Floral Dry Shampoo - 50ml

Recharge your hair with the Brushworks Sweet Floral Refresh & Revitalise Dry Shampoo. Formulated with naturally derived rice starch, which absorbs excess oil and instantly boosts hair. Prolong your hair between washes, effectively add volume and lift from the roots, and achieve thicker, fuller-looking hair. Developed to refresh and cleanse all hair types.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

<u data-mce-fragment="1">When to Use:</u>

Use on clean hair to prevent oil build-up or use on oily hair to revitalise and remove excess oils.

<u data-mce-fragment="1">How to Use:</u>

• Shake the can well.

• Section hair horizontally.

• Spray 20- 30cm away onto your roots and leave for 2-3 minutes.

• Massage into roots or brush any excess out.

• Style how desired.

• Absorbs excess oils

• Refreshes hair between washes

• Adds volume & texture

• Adds lift from the root

• Formulated with a naturally derived rice starch

• Suitable for all hair types

• Sweet floral fragrance