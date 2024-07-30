So Eco Satin Pillow Case - Double Pack

Elevate your beauty sleep with the So Eco Satin Pillow Case - Double Pack. Crafted from premium satin, these pillow cases reduce hair frizz and breakage, while also being gentle on your skin. The breathable and hypoallergenic fabric helps retain your skin's natural moisture, making it the perfect choice for a luxurious and rejuvenating night's rest.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

• Satin material

• Hypoallergenic & breathable

• Reduces hair breakage

• Plastic-free packaging