Tower T10063BLK Renaissance 1.7L 3Kw Kettle Black

Boil the perfect brew in less than a minute with the Tower 3KW Black Kettle. The 1.7L capacity lets you make up to 7 cups of tea or coffee from one fill, perfect when hosting your family and friends. Designed to prevent messy spills when making your brew, the perfect pour and easy fill spout makes for a more convenient all-round kettle. Keep the cuppas flowing without any distraction using the kettles quiet boil function ideal for morning brews when you're trying not to wake the family. The stylish design of this kettle will make a statement on your kitchen countertop, adding a touch of class to your electrical appliances and fits perfectly with the Tower Renaissance Black 2 Slice Toaster