Hubble 5012786050716 Hubble Nursery Pal Essentials White

See, hear and speak to your baby no matter where you are with Hubble Connected's latest, Nursery Pal Essential with a 2.8 Parent unit for convenient and portable viewing through Wi-Fi. Digital zoom from your phone or tablet to maintain the perfect view of your infant on-the-go. At home, track nursery conditions with the in-built room temperature sensor, while soothing your little one with the sweet sound of your voice through two-way talk. Come bedtime, you'll have high-definition picture quality in the dark with infrared night vision, so you can watch your baby go to sleep as you control lullabies, audiobooks and nature sounds - all via the portable 2.8 parent unit.