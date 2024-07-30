Black + Decker 2600W Steam Iron Cord/Cordless Aqua

Tackling huge amounts of laundry can be a tedious task, but make life easier with the Black Decker steam iron. Rapidly glide through your clothing with fresh pressed results. The generously 300ml water tank capacity, you can do plenty of ironing uninterrupted without having to constantly refill whilst the temperature dial allows you to adjust it to suit a variety of fabrics such as silk and wool. This multi-functional iron provides a 200g steam boost and a 45g per minute continuous steam, giving you ultimate power for deep, embedded wrinkles from your clothes, curtains and beddings. Another fantastic function is the self-cleaning mode with an anti-calc and anti-drip setting, they prevent the iron from scale damage whilst prolonging performance and its life span.