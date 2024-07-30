Peppermint and Eucalyptus 100% Natural Vegan Plastic-free Solid Shampoo

A handmade, 100% natural, vegan solid shampoo bar, made from castor oil - a natural hair and scalp conditioner. When combined with coconut oil and olive oil, you get this moisturising and nourishing luxury shampoo bar. Add to that, the essential oils of peppermint and eucalyptus, for a refreshing and invigorating experience. This vegan bar will last as long as three regular bottle of shampoo, which saves you money and cuts down on plastic waste. Its handy size mean it's also great for travelling or taking on holiday. No palm oil. No sulphates. No triclosan. No phthalate. No cruelty. No worries. Bar 95g minimum. Note: When you first start using a natural solid shampoo, your hair may feel different from usual. Don’t panic, this is just your hair adjusting, your scalp needs time to rebalance oil production. It usually lasts about a week and it will go away. Stick with it - you won't regret it.