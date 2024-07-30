Marketplace.
Beard Shampoo 100% Natural Vegan

A 100% natural, plastic-free beard shampoo and shave bar for naturally rugged faces. This handmade, vegan bar creates a smooth rich lather, which nourishes and softens beards and makes for a soothing shaving lather. Perfect for a quick shave in the shower or bath, or a longer, luxurious shave with a sink full of steaming hot water. A great stocking filler gift for the bearded beauty in your life.The paper packaging is secured with biodegradable clear stickers. No plastic. No palm oil. No sulphates. No triclosan. No phthalate. No cruelty. No worries.Bar 95g minimum.Contains:Sodium cocoate (coconut oil), Sodium olivate (olive oil), Aqua, Sodium castorate (castor oil), Kaolin (clay), Hydrogenated soybean oil, Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) essential oil contains linalool, limonene, geraniol, Citrus aurantium dulcis (orange) essential oil contains limonene, Aloe barbadensis (aloe vera) leaf powder

