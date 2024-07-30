Dog Shampoo 100% Natural Vegan

Pamper your pooch with this vegan, 100% natural, plastic-free Dog Shampoo bar.

Our hand-made bars are scented with Peppermint, Tea Tree, Citronella and Lavender, to make your four-legged friend the smartest pup in town

The bar contains Neem oil for a healthy, shiny coat, and natural plant extract flea repellants.

Illustrated with cute canines, the packaging makes this a great gift for your dog-loving friends.

Either apply directly to a wet dog, or apply to a sponge or soft brush first, then rinse and dry.

Weight 80g.

Ingredients:sodium olivate (olive oil), aqua, sodium cocoate (coconut oil) , sodium palmate (sustainable palm oil), sodium castorate (castor oil), azadirachta indica (neem oil), lavandua angustifolia (lavender essential oil), cymbopogon nardus (citronella essential oil), mentha piperita oil (peppermint essential oil) , melaleuca alternifolia leaf oil (tea tree essential oil), kaolinite (natural clay), linalool