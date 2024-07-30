Flow Natural Pulse Point Roller Oil

Ease away those PMT woes with this all-natural roll-on pulse point oil. This carefully balanced blend of 100% natural oils comes in a 10ml frosted glass bottle. Our range of natural pulse point roller oils includes: Sleep - to help you drift off Boost - to help boost energy Travel - for restful journeys Flow - for the relief of PMT Calm - to help melt away stress Ingredients: Grape Seed Oil, Rosemary Oil, Geranium Oil, Bergamot Oil