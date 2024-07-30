Calm Natural Pulse Point Roller Oil

Take five minutes to melt away the stress thanks to this soothing natural roll-on

This carefully balanced blend of 100% natural oils comes in a 10ml frosted glass bottle.

Our range of natural pulse point roller oils includes:

Sleep - to help you drift off

Boost - to help boost energy

Travel - for restful journeys

Flow - for the relief of PMT

Calm - to help melt away stress

Ingredients: Benzoin oil, Petitgrain oil, Bergamot BF oil, Lavender French oil, Rosemary oil, Sweet Orange oil.