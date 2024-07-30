Sleep Natural Pulse Point Roller Oil

Roll on and drift off with this soothing blend of natural oils, hand picked to help you sleep.

This carefully balanced blend of 100% natural oils comes in a 10ml frosted glass bottle.

Our range of natural pulse point roller oils includes:

Sleep - to help you drift off

Boost - to help boost energy

Travel - for restful journeys

Flow - for the relief of PMT

Calm - to help melt away stress

Ingredients: Bergamot oil, Frankincense oil, Clary sage oil and Rose maroc oil in 95% organic sunflower oil and 5% Camellia oil.