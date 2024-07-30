Travel Natural Pulse Point Roller Oil

Wave goodbye to stressful flights and tiresome car journeys with this invigorating roll-on. This carefully balanced blend of 100% natural oils comes in a 10ml frosted glass bottle. Our range of natural pulse point roller oils includes: Sleep - to help you drift off Boost - to help boost energy Travel - for restful journeys Flow - for the relief of PMT Calm - to help melt away stress Ingredients: Grape Seed Oil, Peppermint Oil, Tea Tree Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Oil