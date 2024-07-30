Boost Natural Pulse Point Roller Oil

A little boost of energy to roll on to your pulse points when you need a pick-me-up.

This carefully balanced blend of 100% natural oils comes in a 10ml frosted glass bottle.

Our range of natural pulse point roller oils includes:

Sleep - to help you drift off

Boost - to help boost energy

Travel - for restful journeys

Flow - for the relief of PMT

Calm - to help melt away stress

Ingredients: Thyme oil, Bergamot oil, Lavender oil and Eucalyptus oil in 95% organic Sunflower oil and 5% Passion Flower oil.