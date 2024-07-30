Lavender and Tea Tree 100% Natural Vegan Plastic-free Solid Shampoo

A handmade, 100% natural, vegan solid shampoo bar, made from castor oil - a natural hair and scalp conditioner. When combined with coconut oil and olive oil, you get this moisturising and nourishing luxury shampoo bar. Add to that, the essential oils of lavender and tea tree, which not only smell amazing, but also have antibacterial qualities and promote healthy hair growth. This bar will last as long as three regular bottle of shampoo, which saves you money and cuts down on plastic waste. Its handy size means it's also great for travelling or taking on holiday The paper packaging is secured with biodegradable clear stickers. No plastic. No palm oil. No sulphates. No triclosan. No phthalate. No cruelty. No worries. Bar 95g minimum. Contains: Sodium cocoate (coconut oil), Sodium olivate (olive oil), Aqua, Sodium castorate, Argania spinosa (argan) kernel oil, Melaleuca alternifolia (tea tree) leaf oil, Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) oil, Limonene*, Linalool* *occurs naturally in essential oils. Note: When you first start using a natural solid shampoo, your hair may feel different from usual. Don’t panic, this is just your hair adjusting, your scalp needs time to rebalance oil production. It usually lasts about a week and it will go away. Stick with it - you won't regret it.