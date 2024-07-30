Focus Natural Pulse Point Roller Oil

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

A 100% natural pulse-point roll-on oil to help focus the mind and boost concentration. This carefully balanced blend of 100% natural oils comes in a 10ml frosted glass bottle. This roller-ball oil makes an ideal gift for students, particularly when combined with our Focus soap bar. Our range of natural pulse point roller oils includes:Sleep - to help you drift offBoost - to help boost energyTravel - for restful journeysFlow - for the relief of PMTCalm - to help melt away stressFocus - to help you concentrateIngredients: Grape Seed Oil, Rosemary Oil, Lavender Oil, Myrrh Oil, Ginger Oil, *Linalool, *Limonene, *Geraniol, *Citral. *Occur naturally in Essential Oils

